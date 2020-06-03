All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11469 Dona Evita Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11469 Dona Evita Dr

11469 Dona Evita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11469 Dona Evita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning just renovated 4 bedrooms house located in The Studio City Hills, in the highly desirable Laurelwood Estate Neighborhood In DONAS Area offering gorgeous Canyon And City Views ! Nested Between Famous Fryman Estate And Mulholland Drive, West Of Laurel Canyon! Award Winning CARPENTER MIDDLE School

Sit down and relax in this large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with spacious deck.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by panoramic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.

Features include :
- New paint, beautiful floors
- Spacious living room with large sliding doors offering sweeping panoramic views
- Huge family room with fireplace
- Large kitchen open to the living room with a central island
- Oversize Breakfast and Dining Area overlooking Canyon and City Views
- Kitchen with new cabinets, new countertops, new sink
- Kitchen includes new Stove, new Microwave new Cooktop, new Hood and dishwasher
- One large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom
- Three large guest bedrooms
- Two additional bathrooms
- New carpets in all bedrooms
- Spacious beautiful wood deck
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer are included
- Spacious Two car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11469 Dona Evita Dr have any available units?
11469 Dona Evita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11469 Dona Evita Dr have?
Some of 11469 Dona Evita Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11469 Dona Evita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11469 Dona Evita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11469 Dona Evita Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11469 Dona Evita Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11469 Dona Evita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11469 Dona Evita Dr offers parking.
Does 11469 Dona Evita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11469 Dona Evita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11469 Dona Evita Dr have a pool?
No, 11469 Dona Evita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11469 Dona Evita Dr have accessible units?
No, 11469 Dona Evita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11469 Dona Evita Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11469 Dona Evita Dr has units with dishwashers.

