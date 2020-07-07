11464 Dona Evita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Formal entry leading to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling sliding doors overlooking the pool, deck and amazing greenery of canyon views! Newer designer's kitchen with grey Ceaser stone counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast and dining area which only separated by a sliding door from the beautiful back yard and views.Walk into the master bedroom overlooking the pool and the green canyons.Or walk up the stairs to a two additional bedrooms with city views and an additional bathroom.