Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11464 Dona Evita Drive

11464 Dona Evita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11464 Dona Evita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Formal entry leading to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling sliding doors overlooking the pool, deck and amazing greenery of canyon views! Newer designer's kitchen with grey Ceaser stone counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast and dining area which only separated by a sliding door from the beautiful back yard and views.Walk into the master bedroom overlooking the pool and the green canyons.Or walk up the stairs to a two additional bedrooms with city views and an additional bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive have any available units?
11464 Dona Evita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11464 Dona Evita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11464 Dona Evita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11464 Dona Evita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11464 Dona Evita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive offer parking?
No, 11464 Dona Evita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11464 Dona Evita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11464 Dona Evita Drive has a pool.
Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive have accessible units?
No, 11464 Dona Evita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11464 Dona Evita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11464 Dona Evita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11464 Dona Evita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

