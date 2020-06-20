All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11408 Venice Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11408 Venice Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:10 AM

11408 Venice Boulevard

11408 Venice Boulevard · (310) 545-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11408 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this centrally-located 2 BD 1.75 BA duplex right on the border of Culver City! This rear unit features handsome and well-preserved hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, 2 bedrooms each with private en-suite bathrooms, and the kitchen comes equipped with a full-size refrigerator and stove. Includes 2 parking spaces conveniently located adjacent to the unit. Short distance to 405 FWY, Mitsuwa Marketplace, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Whole Foods Market, LMU, food, shopping, and just a few miles to the Venice Canals and Beach Boardwalk! Schedule a showing today! On Venice Blvd between Sawtelle Blvd and McLaughlin Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11408 Venice Boulevard have any available units?
11408 Venice Boulevard has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11408 Venice Boulevard have?
Some of 11408 Venice Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11408 Venice Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11408 Venice Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11408 Venice Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11408 Venice Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11408 Venice Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11408 Venice Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 11408 Venice Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11408 Venice Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11408 Venice Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11408 Venice Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11408 Venice Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11408 Venice Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11408 Venice Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11408 Venice Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11408 Venice Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity