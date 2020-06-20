11408 Venice Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this centrally-located 2 BD 1.75 BA duplex right on the border of Culver City! This rear unit features handsome and well-preserved hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, 2 bedrooms each with private en-suite bathrooms, and the kitchen comes equipped with a full-size refrigerator and stove. Includes 2 parking spaces conveniently located adjacent to the unit. Short distance to 405 FWY, Mitsuwa Marketplace, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Whole Foods Market, LMU, food, shopping, and just a few miles to the Venice Canals and Beach Boardwalk! Schedule a showing today! On Venice Blvd between Sawtelle Blvd and McLaughlin Ave.