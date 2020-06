Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated range oven

Los Angeles Apartment For Rent. One bedroom & one bathroom located in the heart of East Hollywood. Newly renovated w/ new flooring, new interior paint, new countertops, new cabinetry. Apartment shows like new. Downstairs unit. Landlord pays water and trash. Rent at only $1799 month.