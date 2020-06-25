All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1137 4TH Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

1137 4TH Avenue

1137 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1137 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated! New 2 Bedroom +2 Bathroom unit available! $2500 - Twp parking spaces available. Large unit in Koreatown / Los Angeles lower unit in Triplex Building. Spacious living room, Bright and Airy. Featuring new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter- top, new bathroom, new dual pane vinyl windows, new vanity, new bathtub , new shower wall. Along with new laminate floor. New LG washer & Dryer included in the unit. All new stainless steel appliances. Numbering door locks and A/C and heating. Price quoted is for up to 2 or 3 people. No pets and smoking please. Closed to shopping ,dining ,public transportation, freeway and Downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 4TH Avenue have any available units?
1137 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 1137 4TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1137 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1137 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1137 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1137 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1137 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 4TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1137 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1137 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1137 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
