1137 4TH Avenue

Amenities
Renovated! New 2 Bedroom +2 Bathroom unit available! $2500 - Twp parking spaces available. Large unit in Koreatown / Los Angeles lower unit in Triplex Building. Spacious living room, Bright and Airy. Featuring new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter- top, new bathroom, new dual pane vinyl windows, new vanity, new bathtub , new shower wall. Along with new laminate floor. New LG washer & Dryer included in the unit. All new stainless steel appliances. Numbering door locks and A/C and heating. Price quoted is for up to 2 or 3 people. No pets and smoking please. Closed to shopping ,dining ,public transportation, freeway and Downtown LA.