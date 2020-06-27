11356 Old Ranch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Much sought after area of Chatsworth! Cal West development townhome style unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms on over 1425 sq.ft. of living space. Features an open living room, fireplace and dine. There are recent updates to kitchen, baths, flooring and fixtures. Shows like a model. Unit boasts a Master bedroom with private bathroom and oversized 2nd bedroom. Tucked away to the back of the complex it; is very private, quiet and has a gated patio that is perfect for out door entertaining. The home has a 2 car garage parking with direct access and it's own laundry hook ups. This is place you have been waiting for. Call us now for a private showing!