All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11356 Old Ranch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11356 Old Ranch Circle
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

11356 Old Ranch Circle

11356 Old Ranch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11356 Old Ranch Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Much sought after area of Chatsworth! Cal West development townhome style unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms on over 1425 sq.ft. of living space. Features an open living room, fireplace and dine. There are recent updates to kitchen, baths, flooring and fixtures. Shows like a model. Unit boasts a Master bedroom with private bathroom and oversized 2nd bedroom. Tucked away to the back of the complex it; is very private, quiet and has a gated patio that is perfect for out door entertaining. The home has a 2 car garage parking with direct access and it's own laundry hook ups. This is place you have been waiting for. Call us now for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11356 Old Ranch Circle have any available units?
11356 Old Ranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11356 Old Ranch Circle have?
Some of 11356 Old Ranch Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11356 Old Ranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11356 Old Ranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11356 Old Ranch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11356 Old Ranch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11356 Old Ranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11356 Old Ranch Circle offers parking.
Does 11356 Old Ranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11356 Old Ranch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11356 Old Ranch Circle have a pool?
No, 11356 Old Ranch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11356 Old Ranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 11356 Old Ranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11356 Old Ranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11356 Old Ranch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College