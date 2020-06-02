11350 Foothill Blvd #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Two bedroom Two Bath Airy Condo - Hannah will be showing this property on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:30-5:00pm.



A Spacious two bedroom two bath with central heating and air conditioning. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, stove and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. The house is freshly painted and brand new laminate flooring throughout. High ceilings gives the condo a spacious feel. Not pictured here includes new flooring, and freshly painted cabinets and walls. Amenities includes community pool and spa. Two parking space included. Will consider a cat.



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call

818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5034042)