Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

11350 Foothill Blvd #4

11350 Foothill Boulevard
Location

11350 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Two bedroom Two Bath Airy Condo - Hannah will be showing this property on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:30-5:00pm.

A Spacious two bedroom two bath with central heating and air conditioning. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, stove and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. The house is freshly painted and brand new laminate flooring throughout. High ceilings gives the condo a spacious feel. Not pictured here includes new flooring, and freshly painted cabinets and walls. Amenities includes community pool and spa. Two parking space included. Will consider a cat.

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5034042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 have any available units?
11350 Foothill Blvd #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 have?
Some of 11350 Foothill Blvd #4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 currently offering any rent specials?
11350 Foothill Blvd #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 is pet friendly.
Does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 offer parking?
Yes, 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 offers parking.
Does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 have a pool?
Yes, 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 has a pool.
Does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 have accessible units?
No, 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11350 Foothill Blvd #4 has units with dishwashers.
