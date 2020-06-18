All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1135 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

1135 South SHENANDOAH Street

1135 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1135 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
Sophisticated & spacious condo in the heart of Pico-Robertson, just moments from local shops, restaurants, entertainment, Century City & Beverly Center. Move-in ready, this 3 bed & 2.5 bath home boasts an open floorplan & sleek hardwood floors. Relish your favorite meals in the chef's kitchen w/ss appliances, ample cabinetry for storage, granite counters, five burner range & flows to the dining. The lovely living is perfect for entertaining and beautifully accented by a warm fireplace and sliding glass doors to balcony with city & tree top views. Put your feet up in luxurious master suite with soaring ceilings, expansive window welcoming floods of light, walk-in closet w/built-ins & bath w/dual vanity sink, soaker tub & glass shower. Features include well-appointed guest rooms, laundry closet w/storage cabinet, views from nearly every room, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, guest parking, custom garage storage and more. This beautiful condo won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
1135 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College