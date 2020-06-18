1135 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Sophisticated & spacious condo in the heart of Pico-Robertson, just moments from local shops, restaurants, entertainment, Century City & Beverly Center. Move-in ready, this 3 bed & 2.5 bath home boasts an open floorplan & sleek hardwood floors. Relish your favorite meals in the chef's kitchen w/ss appliances, ample cabinetry for storage, granite counters, five burner range & flows to the dining. The lovely living is perfect for entertaining and beautifully accented by a warm fireplace and sliding glass doors to balcony with city & tree top views. Put your feet up in luxurious master suite with soaring ceilings, expansive window welcoming floods of light, walk-in closet w/built-ins & bath w/dual vanity sink, soaker tub & glass shower. Features include well-appointed guest rooms, laundry closet w/storage cabinet, views from nearly every room, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, guest parking, custom garage storage and more. This beautiful condo won't last long!