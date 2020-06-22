All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11325 FARLIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11325 FARLIN Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

11325 FARLIN Street

11325 Farlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11325 Farlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, Bright, Contemporary 5 bedroom, 4 bath home featuring an open, light-filled floorpan, hardwood floors, private dining room, double master suites, large walk-in market closet, top of the line appliances, and tall windows and french doors that open up to create that perfect Southern California indoor/outdoor living space. Every inch displays high-end custom finishes and careful attention to detail. Exterior of home is newly repainted. Lush landscaping and extremely private, grassy backyard that is great for dining and entertaining. Situated in coveted Brentwood, this custom rebuilt home is just minutes from A+ public and private schools, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 FARLIN Street have any available units?
11325 FARLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11325 FARLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
11325 FARLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 FARLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 11325 FARLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11325 FARLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 11325 FARLIN Street offers parking.
Does 11325 FARLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 FARLIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 FARLIN Street have a pool?
No, 11325 FARLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 11325 FARLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 11325 FARLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 FARLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 FARLIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11325 FARLIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11325 FARLIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College