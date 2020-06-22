11325 FARLIN Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, Bright, Contemporary 5 bedroom, 4 bath home featuring an open, light-filled floorpan, hardwood floors, private dining room, double master suites, large walk-in market closet, top of the line appliances, and tall windows and french doors that open up to create that perfect Southern California indoor/outdoor living space. Every inch displays high-end custom finishes and careful attention to detail. Exterior of home is newly repainted. Lush landscaping and extremely private, grassy backyard that is great for dining and entertaining. Situated in coveted Brentwood, this custom rebuilt home is just minutes from A+ public and private schools, shops and restaurants.