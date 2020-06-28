11321 Missouri Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful contemporary condominium in hip Sawtelle District! Spacious master with walk-in closet and a beautiful large modern bath with shower and tub, dual vanities and nice large cabinets, as well as private patio for morning coffee. A nice size 2nd bedroom with large closet, built in cabinets. Third bedroom can be a bedroom, study, office, or serve as guest room. Well appointed kitchen features quartz counters, great storage, stainless appliances including refrigerator and dishwasher. Easy inside stack-able washer/dryer included. Dining area with modern fixtures, Living room is large with plenty of light and a balcony. The condo has a street-level tandem gated garage easily accessible through the alley. Close to the restaurants of Sawtelle district, freeway, Santa Monica Blvd, and wonderful urban amenities. Available immediately!