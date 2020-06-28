All apartments in Los Angeles
11321 Missouri Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:47 PM

11321 Missouri Avenue

11321 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11321 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful contemporary condominium in hip Sawtelle District! Spacious master with walk-in closet and a beautiful large modern bath with shower and tub, dual vanities and nice large cabinets, as well as private patio for morning coffee. A nice size 2nd bedroom with large closet, built in cabinets. Third bedroom can be a bedroom, study, office, or serve as guest room. Well appointed kitchen features quartz counters, great storage, stainless appliances including refrigerator and dishwasher. Easy inside stack-able washer/dryer included. Dining area with modern fixtures, Living room is large with plenty of light and a balcony. The condo has a street-level tandem gated garage easily accessible through the alley. Close to the restaurants of Sawtelle district, freeway, Santa Monica Blvd, and wonderful urban amenities. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 Missouri Avenue have any available units?
11321 Missouri Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11321 Missouri Avenue have?
Some of 11321 Missouri Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11321 Missouri Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Missouri Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 Missouri Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11321 Missouri Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11321 Missouri Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11321 Missouri Avenue offers parking.
Does 11321 Missouri Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11321 Missouri Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 Missouri Avenue have a pool?
No, 11321 Missouri Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11321 Missouri Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11321 Missouri Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 Missouri Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11321 Missouri Avenue has units with dishwashers.
