11319 Sunshine Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11319 Sunshine Ter

11319 W Sunshine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11319 W Sunshine Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Studio City central location an Estate with a stunning architectural design Located on a quiet residential street with trees and greenery all around, Gated secured and serene atmosphere, Enter to this beautiful estate thru custom made french doors into a 20 feet high ceiling living room with large windows bright and full of natural light with hardwood flooring thru out, Great size kitchen with center granite island range & exhaust fan double oven and private terrace, Magnificent master bedroom with walk in closet generous balcony & large tub in master bathroom. Expansive family room with high ceilings balcony and large wall to wall windows, Additional spacious family/ living room, FLAT large yard, Laundry room, Fire place, Office. With in minutes to Ventura Blvd Restaurants, Shops, Farmers market, Tujunga Village, Universal Studios, Universal Citywalk, Fryman Canyon Park, CBS and NBC Studios. Great South of Ventura Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Sunshine Ter have any available units?
11319 Sunshine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11319 Sunshine Ter have?
Some of 11319 Sunshine Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11319 Sunshine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Sunshine Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Sunshine Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11319 Sunshine Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11319 Sunshine Ter offer parking?
No, 11319 Sunshine Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11319 Sunshine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 Sunshine Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Sunshine Ter have a pool?
No, 11319 Sunshine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Sunshine Ter have accessible units?
No, 11319 Sunshine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Sunshine Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Sunshine Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
