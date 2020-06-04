11319 Sunshine Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Studio City central location an Estate with a stunning architectural design Located on a quiet residential street with trees and greenery all around, Gated secured and serene atmosphere, Enter to this beautiful estate thru custom made french doors into a 20 feet high ceiling living room with large windows bright and full of natural light with hardwood flooring thru out, Great size kitchen with center granite island range & exhaust fan double oven and private terrace, Magnificent master bedroom with walk in closet generous balcony & large tub in master bathroom. Expansive family room with high ceilings balcony and large wall to wall windows, Additional spacious family/ living room, FLAT large yard, Laundry room, Fire place, Office. With in minutes to Ventura Blvd Restaurants, Shops, Farmers market, Tujunga Village, Universal Studios, Universal Citywalk, Fryman Canyon Park, CBS and NBC Studios. Great South of Ventura Location.