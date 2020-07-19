11314 Gladwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Stunning Architectural Contemporary in Brentwood Glen, COMPLETELY REMODELED in 2017. Modern Architectural Villa offers 3 Bedrooms + OFFICE & 3 Bathrooms. Bright Open Interior showcases impressive High Ceilings, Picture Windows and Skylights throughout. A 20 x 14 ft heated SWIMMING POOL, Large Outdoor Deck surrounded by lush landscaping are completely lit at night with silver Possini sconces. Modern, contemporary interior features high end finishes, new hardwood floors, double pane windows throughout, recessed lights in every room, renovated kitchen with mirror subway tiles, tinted in gold.. Calacatta Italian MARBLE counter tops, top of the line double ovens and stove. Formal Dining Room opens to a large picture window, bringing in the light and greenery of surrounding garden. The Family Room is an impressive 25 x 25 feet with 10 ft Sliding Glass Doors that open to the deck and swimming pool. Entire house on one single level with no interior steps. All Three Bathrooms have Italian Marble Floors. The Master Suite offers a freestanding Firenze spa soaker Bathtub and walk-in closet. Central AC with Nest thermostat, Security System, EV Charger, Remote Entry Gate. Available furnished or unfurnished.. Call Listing Agent for details.