Los Angeles, CA
11314 Gladwin Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

11314 Gladwin Street

11314 Gladwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

11314 Gladwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning Architectural Contemporary in Brentwood Glen, COMPLETELY REMODELED in 2017. Modern Architectural Villa offers 3 Bedrooms + OFFICE & 3 Bathrooms. Bright Open Interior showcases impressive High Ceilings, Picture Windows and Skylights throughout. A 20 x 14 ft heated SWIMMING POOL, Large Outdoor Deck surrounded by lush landscaping are completely lit at night with silver Possini sconces. Modern, contemporary interior features high end finishes, new hardwood floors, double pane windows throughout, recessed lights in every room, renovated kitchen with mirror subway tiles, tinted in gold.. Calacatta Italian MARBLE counter tops, top of the line double ovens and stove. Formal Dining Room opens to a large picture window, bringing in the light and greenery of surrounding garden. The Family Room is an impressive 25 x 25 feet with 10 ft Sliding Glass Doors that open to the deck and swimming pool. Entire house on one single level with no interior steps. All Three Bathrooms have Italian Marble Floors. The Master Suite offers a freestanding Firenze spa soaker Bathtub and walk-in closet. Central AC with Nest thermostat, Security System, EV Charger, Remote Entry Gate. Available furnished or unfurnished.. Call Listing Agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 Gladwin Street have any available units?
11314 Gladwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11314 Gladwin Street have?
Some of 11314 Gladwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11314 Gladwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
11314 Gladwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 Gladwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 11314 Gladwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11314 Gladwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 11314 Gladwin Street offers parking.
Does 11314 Gladwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11314 Gladwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 Gladwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 11314 Gladwin Street has a pool.
Does 11314 Gladwin Street have accessible units?
No, 11314 Gladwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 Gladwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11314 Gladwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
