Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

11301 Old Ranch Circle

11301 Old Ranch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Old Ranch Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse nestled atop the Chatsworth Hills. Offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, high ceilings throughout & almost 1600 square feet of living space. Brand new paint and flooring throughout. Master suite with a large walk in closet and master bath featuring double sinks. Formal dining area off the kitchen & breakfast area. Peaceful balcony off the kitchen & living room lets you enjoy the beautiful nature setting around you . Downstairs is a cozy den with plenty of natural sunlight & 2 bedrooms generous in size plus a full bathroom . Private large patio off the downstairs bedroom. Washer and dryer located downstairs is also included. Large 2 car direct access garage with room for lots of storage. This community has a great location minutes from the 118 freeway & offers 2 huge swimming pools, 2 spas, BBQ area, hiking trails, grassy areas & a multi- purpose rec room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Old Ranch Circle have any available units?
11301 Old Ranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 Old Ranch Circle have?
Some of 11301 Old Ranch Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 Old Ranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Old Ranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Old Ranch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11301 Old Ranch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11301 Old Ranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11301 Old Ranch Circle offers parking.
Does 11301 Old Ranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 Old Ranch Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Old Ranch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11301 Old Ranch Circle has a pool.
Does 11301 Old Ranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 11301 Old Ranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Old Ranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 Old Ranch Circle has units with dishwashers.

