11301 Old Ranch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse nestled atop the Chatsworth Hills. Offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, high ceilings throughout & almost 1600 square feet of living space. Brand new paint and flooring throughout. Master suite with a large walk in closet and master bath featuring double sinks. Formal dining area off the kitchen & breakfast area. Peaceful balcony off the kitchen & living room lets you enjoy the beautiful nature setting around you . Downstairs is a cozy den with plenty of natural sunlight & 2 bedrooms generous in size plus a full bathroom . Private large patio off the downstairs bedroom. Washer and dryer located downstairs is also included. Large 2 car direct access garage with room for lots of storage. This community has a great location minutes from the 118 freeway & offers 2 huge swimming pools, 2 spas, BBQ area, hiking trails, grassy areas & a multi- purpose rec room.