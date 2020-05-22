11275 REGENT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Fall in love with this rare and remarkable Mar Vista modern ranch home exquisitely rebuilt to perfection with no expense spared. From the gorgeous great room/kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, Monogram range, and Miele dishwasher to the magnificent master suite with 3 walk-in closets and marble bath with dual vanities and rain shower, this serene sanctuary is unparalleled in every detail. Functional features include central A/C & heat, laundry room with washer/dryer, LED recessed lighting, and new dual pane Milgard windows while designer amenities include Emtek hardware, Grohe fixtures, Toto toilets, blissful Benjamin Moore paint, wide plank oak floors, and custom window treatments throughout. Specimen shrubs, citrus trees, and new turf enhance the organic gardens while a detached 2-car garage offers superior storage. Phenomenally located near Silicon Beach, Venice, Culver City, and major transportation hubs, this handsome haven is a treat for the discerning renter.