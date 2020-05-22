All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11275 REGENT Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11275 REGENT Street

11275 W Regent St · No Longer Available
Location

11275 W Regent St, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Fall in love with this rare and remarkable Mar Vista modern ranch home exquisitely rebuilt to perfection with no expense spared. From the gorgeous great room/kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, Monogram range, and Miele dishwasher to the magnificent master suite with 3 walk-in closets and marble bath with dual vanities and rain shower, this serene sanctuary is unparalleled in every detail. Functional features include central A/C & heat, laundry room with washer/dryer, LED recessed lighting, and new dual pane Milgard windows while designer amenities include Emtek hardware, Grohe fixtures, Toto toilets, blissful Benjamin Moore paint, wide plank oak floors, and custom window treatments throughout. Specimen shrubs, citrus trees, and new turf enhance the organic gardens while a detached 2-car garage offers superior storage. Phenomenally located near Silicon Beach, Venice, Culver City, and major transportation hubs, this handsome haven is a treat for the discerning renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11275 REGENT Street have any available units?
11275 REGENT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11275 REGENT Street have?
Some of 11275 REGENT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11275 REGENT Street currently offering any rent specials?
11275 REGENT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11275 REGENT Street pet-friendly?
No, 11275 REGENT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11275 REGENT Street offer parking?
Yes, 11275 REGENT Street offers parking.
Does 11275 REGENT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11275 REGENT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11275 REGENT Street have a pool?
No, 11275 REGENT Street does not have a pool.
Does 11275 REGENT Street have accessible units?
No, 11275 REGENT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11275 REGENT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11275 REGENT Street has units with dishwashers.
