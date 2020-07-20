All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:13 AM

1126 W 83rd St

1126 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a picturesque covered porch entrance and a shaded, lush-green lawn,while the charming backyard offers a detached garage and a large patio area for your enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood flooring throughout, a large communal living space, and an openly connected kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 W 83rd St have any available units?
1126 W 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 W 83rd St have?
Some of 1126 W 83rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 W 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1126 W 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 W 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 W 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1126 W 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1126 W 83rd St offers parking.
Does 1126 W 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 W 83rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 W 83rd St have a pool?
No, 1126 W 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1126 W 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 1126 W 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 W 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 W 83rd St has units with dishwashers.
