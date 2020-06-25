1124 West KENSINGTON Road

Amenities

This spacious, character-rich apartment in the historic enclave of Angelino Heights is available for lease. The light-filled layout presents formal living and dining linked by an arched pass-through, and exquisite details that include period moldings, built-ins, wood flooring and a decorative mantel. This "upper" unit has lots of windows, some providing gorgeous views of the Downtown LA skyline. In the kitchen find a vintage vibe in the tiled countertops and O'Keefe & Merrit stove; modern conveniences include a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and a pantry. Both bedrooms enjoy lovely natural light, and there is ample storage space in the walk-in closet. Amenities include a handy laundry room outfitted with a washer and dryer, and two off-street parking spaces. The best of Echo Park is right outside your door including Ostrich Farm, Guisados, Bar Flores, Woodcat Coffee, the Friday farmer's market, Echo Park Lake and so much more.