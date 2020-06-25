All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

1124 West KENSINGTON Road

1124 West Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1124 West Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious, character-rich apartment in the historic enclave of Angelino Heights is available for lease. The light-filled layout presents formal living and dining linked by an arched pass-through, and exquisite details that include period moldings, built-ins, wood flooring and a decorative mantel. This "upper" unit has lots of windows, some providing gorgeous views of the Downtown LA skyline. In the kitchen find a vintage vibe in the tiled countertops and O'Keefe & Merrit stove; modern conveniences include a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and a pantry. Both bedrooms enjoy lovely natural light, and there is ample storage space in the walk-in closet. Amenities include a handy laundry room outfitted with a washer and dryer, and two off-street parking spaces. The best of Echo Park is right outside your door including Ostrich Farm, Guisados, Bar Flores, Woodcat Coffee, the Friday farmer's market, Echo Park Lake and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road have any available units?
1124 West KENSINGTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road have?
Some of 1124 West KENSINGTON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 West KENSINGTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1124 West KENSINGTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 West KENSINGTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1124 West KENSINGTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1124 West KENSINGTON Road offers parking.
Does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 West KENSINGTON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road have a pool?
No, 1124 West KENSINGTON Road does not have a pool.
Does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road have accessible units?
No, 1124 West KENSINGTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 West KENSINGTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 West KENSINGTON Road has units with dishwashers.

