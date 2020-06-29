All apartments in Los Angeles
1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd

1122 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1122 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful Home on Beverly Glen - This stunning single family residence is located in the prestigious Beverly Glen neighborhood. You will be centrally located between the San Fernando Valley and Bel Air/Beverly Hills locations. This two bedroom home has one half bath located downstairs near the kitchen as well as one large full bath upstairs by the two bedrooms. The front of the home is located right on Beverly Glen and easily accessible, while the back of the home backs into lush botanical scenery. The home boasts a huge outdoor patio in the back, the perfect place to unwind or enjoy a nice meal. There is also a covered shed in the back, perfect for extra storage. The upstairs has an additional large porch nearby both of the bedrooms. There is a covered car port in the front of the home, big enough for a truck or SUV, there is also street parking along Beverly Glen. Living here, you will be nearby Westwood, Brentwood, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood Sherman Oaks, Studio City and more. This is a one-of-a-kind property that can not be missed.
Call Allison today to see for yourself!
Pets okay with additional pet deposit.
323-301-3593
allison@lrsrm.com
We are an equal housing provider and strictly follow all Fair Housing Laws.
Security Deposit based on credit
Allison Maher
DRE # 02065013

(RLNE5494880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd have any available units?
1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd have?
Some of 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd offers parking.
Does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd have a pool?
No, 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
