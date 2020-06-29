1122 N Beverly Glen Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful Home on Beverly Glen - This stunning single family residence is located in the prestigious Beverly Glen neighborhood. You will be centrally located between the San Fernando Valley and Bel Air/Beverly Hills locations. This two bedroom home has one half bath located downstairs near the kitchen as well as one large full bath upstairs by the two bedrooms. The front of the home is located right on Beverly Glen and easily accessible, while the back of the home backs into lush botanical scenery. The home boasts a huge outdoor patio in the back, the perfect place to unwind or enjoy a nice meal. There is also a covered shed in the back, perfect for extra storage. The upstairs has an additional large porch nearby both of the bedrooms. There is a covered car port in the front of the home, big enough for a truck or SUV, there is also street parking along Beverly Glen. Living here, you will be nearby Westwood, Brentwood, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood Sherman Oaks, Studio City and more. This is a one-of-a-kind property that can not be missed.

Call Allison today to see for yourself!

Pets okay with additional pet deposit.

323-301-3593

allison@lrsrm.com

We are an equal housing provider and strictly follow all Fair Housing Laws.

Security Deposit based on credit

Allison Maher

DRE # 02065013



(RLNE5494880)