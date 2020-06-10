All apartments in Los Angeles
1121 W 61st Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1121 W 61st Place

1121 West 61st Street · (949) 413-7911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 West 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
5 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2019 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. This home will be ready to move in this December! Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 W 61st Place have any available units?
1121 W 61st Place has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 W 61st Place have?
Some of 1121 W 61st Place's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 W 61st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1121 W 61st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 W 61st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1121 W 61st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1121 W 61st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1121 W 61st Place does offer parking.
Does 1121 W 61st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 W 61st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 W 61st Place have a pool?
No, 1121 W 61st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1121 W 61st Place have accessible units?
No, 1121 W 61st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 W 61st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 W 61st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
