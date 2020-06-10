All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 23 2019 at 4:44 AM

1121 1/2 N Coronado St

1121 1/2 N Coronado St · No Longer Available
Location

1121 1/2 N Coronado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
This fabulous 1 bedroom/1 bath Spanish style apartment building is located in the prime location. You can meander to sunset junction, La Mills, Mush or other trendy restaurants and shops, or cruise or bike at Echo Park. The interior is with generous kitchen and cabinet space, newly paint, hardwood floor throughout. Private yards, space for veggie gardens. Comes with central AC. The apartment is furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and includes one car garage in the back. Washer and dryer on site, No smoking please and pet-friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St have any available units?
1121 1/2 N Coronado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St have?
Some of 1121 1/2 N Coronado St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 1/2 N Coronado St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 1/2 N Coronado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 1/2 N Coronado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 1/2 N Coronado St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 1/2 N Coronado St offers parking.
Does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 1/2 N Coronado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St have a pool?
No, 1121 1/2 N Coronado St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St have accessible units?
No, 1121 1/2 N Coronado St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 1/2 N Coronado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 1/2 N Coronado St has units with dishwashers.

