1121 1/2 N Coronado St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This fabulous 1 bedroom/1 bath Spanish style apartment building is located in the prime location. You can meander to sunset junction, La Mills, Mush or other trendy restaurants and shops, or cruise or bike at Echo Park. The interior is with generous kitchen and cabinet space, newly paint, hardwood floor throughout. Private yards, space for veggie gardens. Comes with central AC. The apartment is furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and includes one car garage in the back. Washer and dryer on site, No smoking please and pet-friendly!



Call us today to set up a showing