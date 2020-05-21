112 South SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

For lease is this almost 1500 square foot, two bedroom, one bath home rich with original charm. From the newly polished hardwood floors, arched details and humongous French windows, 112 S. Sycamore has it all! This lower-level unit mixes modern amenities seamlessly with charming Spanish details. Large bedrooms include AC wall-units, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Unit also has in-unit washer/dryer hook ups. Street parking only and no pets allowed per the owner. Garage available to use for storage. Easy to show, available immediately!