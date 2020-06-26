112 North EDGEMONT Street

Amenities
Beautiful 1940's building. Spacious, light and bright unit approximately 1,000 SF. 1-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment on the second floor in a quiet building and quiet street in Korea-town. Nobody above. Hardwood floors, crown moldings, wainscoting & wood blinds throughout. Bath has separate tub and shower with pedestal sink, and subway tile. Dining room and Bedroom have wall unit A/C and bedroom has ceiling fan. Unit has lots of storage: 2 walk in closets and floor to ceiling linen closets. Kitchen has stainless steel, stove, fairly new refrigerator and dishwasher. Garage with remote for 1 car. Building has a 1-car guest parking. Shared outdoor garden area. Laundry on premises. EV charging available. Please call Mary Margaret Becker @ 310-397-1182 for appointment to view.