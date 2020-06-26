112 North EDGEMONT Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Beautiful 1940's building. Spacious, light and bright unit approximately 1,000 SF. 1-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment on the second floor in a quiet building and quiet street in Korea-town. Nobody above. Hardwood floors, crown moldings, wainscoting & wood blinds throughout. Bath has separate tub and shower with pedestal sink, and subway tile. Dining room and Bedroom have wall unit A/C and bedroom has ceiling fan. Unit has lots of storage: 2 walk in closets and floor to ceiling linen closets. Kitchen has stainless steel, stove, fairly new refrigerator and dishwasher. Garage with remote for 1 car. Building has a 1-car guest parking. Shared outdoor garden area. Laundry on premises. EV charging available. Please call Mary Margaret Becker @ 310-397-1182 for appointment to view.