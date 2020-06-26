All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

112 North EDGEMONT Street

112 North Edgemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 North Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 1940's building. Spacious, light and bright unit approximately 1,000 SF. 1-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment on the second floor in a quiet building and quiet street in Korea-town. Nobody above. Hardwood floors, crown moldings, wainscoting & wood blinds throughout. Bath has separate tub and shower with pedestal sink, and subway tile. Dining room and Bedroom have wall unit A/C and bedroom has ceiling fan. Unit has lots of storage: 2 walk in closets and floor to ceiling linen closets. Kitchen has stainless steel, stove, fairly new refrigerator and dishwasher. Garage with remote for 1 car. Building has a 1-car guest parking. Shared outdoor garden area. Laundry on premises. EV charging available. Please call Mary Margaret Becker @ 310-397-1182 for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 North EDGEMONT Street have any available units?
112 North EDGEMONT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 North EDGEMONT Street have?
Some of 112 North EDGEMONT Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 North EDGEMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 North EDGEMONT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 North EDGEMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 North EDGEMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 112 North EDGEMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 North EDGEMONT Street offers parking.
Does 112 North EDGEMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 North EDGEMONT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 North EDGEMONT Street have a pool?
No, 112 North EDGEMONT Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 North EDGEMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 112 North EDGEMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 North EDGEMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 North EDGEMONT Street has units with dishwashers.
