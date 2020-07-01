All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1118 Valencia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1118 Valencia Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

1118 Valencia Street

1118 S Valencia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1118 S Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pico Union

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
DRAMATIC 2-STORY PENTHOUSE IN VISTA MONTOYA COMMUNITY AT THE EDGE OF DOWNTOWN LA! This gated, Park-like community with swimming pool & community center is the perfect place for you to call home. This spacious loft condo on the top floor has high & vaulted cathedral ceiling, brand new laminated wood floors & paint throughout, tons of light & your very own private deck on upper loft level w/ great views of LA and Courtyard. Filled w/ light streaming in from large, contemporary windows, spacious kitchen w/ brand new stove and oven, large bedroom w/ lots of cabinets/storage spaces, Stack laundry/dryer hook-ups, & brand new vertical blinds. Has gated parking for security; Parking space is A5 which is located close to the elevator. It is nicely located in a modern Mediterranean-style community with a sun deck at the top of the building, association resort-style pool, jacuzzi and spacious outdoor with BBQ pits. Newly installed roof and renovated spa. HOA is maintaining the building well. Walking distance to many famous places, like Staple Center, L.A. Live, LA Convention Center and the Arts District, public transport, shopping centers, parks, and schools. Water included! This one won't last long on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Valencia Street have any available units?
1118 Valencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Valencia Street have?
Some of 1118 Valencia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Valencia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Valencia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Valencia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1118 Valencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Valencia Street offers parking.
Does 1118 Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Valencia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Valencia Street have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Valencia Street has a pool.
Does 1118 Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Valencia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College