All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11144 VALLEY SPRING Place
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

11144 VALLEY SPRING Place

11144 W Valley Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11144 W Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the much sought-after enclave of Woodbridge Park in Studio City, this sprawling traditional home is moments from famed Ventura Blvd & Tujunga Village. Once past the sweeping lawn & brick porch, warm wood floors open to a light-filled family room w/fireplace & formal dining room. An enormous eat-in kitchen with center island & updated appliances dovetails beautifully w a living room w/fireplace, leading to a covered patio & large backyard - perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco! Four bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master with dual vanity spa bath + walk-in shower, are the perfect spot to unwind & can easily accommodate guests or a growing family. Two car attached garage with an electric car charger, inside laundry, powder room + central hvac add to the luxury & convenience of this brilliantly located home! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place have any available units?
11144 VALLEY SPRING Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place have?
Some of 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place currently offering any rent specials?
11144 VALLEY SPRING Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place pet-friendly?
No, 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place offer parking?
Yes, 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place offers parking.
Does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place have a pool?
No, 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place does not have a pool.
Does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place have accessible units?
No, 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11144 VALLEY SPRING Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Reve - 11837 Mayfield
11837 Mayfield Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College