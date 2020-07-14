11144 VALLEY SPRING Place

Amenities

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the much sought-after enclave of Woodbridge Park in Studio City, this sprawling traditional home is moments from famed Ventura Blvd & Tujunga Village. Once past the sweeping lawn & brick porch, warm wood floors open to a light-filled family room w/fireplace & formal dining room. An enormous eat-in kitchen with center island & updated appliances dovetails beautifully w a living room w/fireplace, leading to a covered patio & large backyard - perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco! Four bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master with dual vanity spa bath + walk-in shower, are the perfect spot to unwind & can easily accommodate guests or a growing family. Two car attached garage with an electric car charger, inside laundry, powder room + central hvac add to the luxury & convenience of this brilliantly located home! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!