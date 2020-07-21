11144 Reseda Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful remodeled with STYLE & QUALITY.. LIKE NEW HOME IN Porter Ranch on Reseda Blvd. Enjoy elegant and tasteful upgrades throughout. Turn-key. HOME PRESENTS 7 bedrooms & 4 baths. Entertainers kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural stone counter tops and plenty of room for gatherings. This spacious home has over 3,000 sq ft. Living space, sitting on a HUGE 10,000 sq ft. Lot. This home is bursting with natural light Backyard with sparkling pool, outdoor Jacuzzi and beautiful trees which provide shade and privacy. Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to the 118 and minutes from CSUN. Places of worship .