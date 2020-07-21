All apartments in Los Angeles
11144 Reseda Boulevard

11144 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11144 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to this beautiful remodeled with STYLE & QUALITY.. LIKE NEW HOME IN Porter Ranch on Reseda Blvd. Enjoy elegant and tasteful upgrades throughout. Turn-key. HOME PRESENTS 7 bedrooms & 4 baths. Entertainers kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural stone counter tops and plenty of room for gatherings. This spacious home has over 3,000 sq ft. Living space, sitting on a HUGE 10,000 sq ft. Lot. This home is bursting with natural light Backyard with sparkling pool, outdoor Jacuzzi and beautiful trees which provide shade and privacy. Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to the 118 and minutes from CSUN. Places of worship .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11144 Reseda Boulevard have any available units?
11144 Reseda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11144 Reseda Boulevard have?
Some of 11144 Reseda Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11144 Reseda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11144 Reseda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11144 Reseda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11144 Reseda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11144 Reseda Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11144 Reseda Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11144 Reseda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11144 Reseda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11144 Reseda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11144 Reseda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11144 Reseda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11144 Reseda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11144 Reseda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11144 Reseda Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
