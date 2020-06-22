All apartments in Los Angeles
1114 CARDIFF Avenue

1114 Cardiff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Cardiff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
**Now available only for short term lease** It could be leased for as short as one up to six months. Furnished, 2,200 square feet single family home. Approximately 600 sf. brand new accessory unit. Each room has its own fireplace and cooling system. Conveniently located close to shops and public transportation. 5th bedroom is a converted den. Broker/Agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, lot size, permits, use code, schools and/or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the owner or obtained from public records or other sources. Please call listing agent Shahla for more info or showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue have any available units?
1114 CARDIFF Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue have?
Some of 1114 CARDIFF Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 CARDIFF Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1114 CARDIFF Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 CARDIFF Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1114 CARDIFF Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1114 CARDIFF Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 CARDIFF Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue have a pool?
No, 1114 CARDIFF Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1114 CARDIFF Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 CARDIFF Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 CARDIFF Avenue has units with dishwashers.
