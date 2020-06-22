1114 CARDIFF Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

**Now available only for short term lease** It could be leased for as short as one up to six months. Furnished, 2,200 square feet single family home. Approximately 600 sf. brand new accessory unit. Each room has its own fireplace and cooling system. Conveniently located close to shops and public transportation. 5th bedroom is a converted den. Broker/Agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, lot size, permits, use code, schools and/or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the owner or obtained from public records or other sources. Please call listing agent Shahla for more info or showing.