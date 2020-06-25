11137 Provence Lane

Amenities

$9,900/MO. (Short Term Lease) Furnished, Utilities paid by owner, View Home in Gated Community by Seven Hills Area for Lease! Spectacular Uninterrupted Views of The San Fernando Valley with City Lights and View of The San Gabriel Mountains.

Short Term Rental, Insurance Rental, Corporate Housing, Temporary Housing, Insurance Claims Rental, Relocation. 1 month refundable security deposit.

Furnished View Home in Gated Community on the Hills of Tujunga Few Minutes to Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena, Van Nuys:17 miles to Universal Studios _9.9 miles Burbank Airport _44 miles Disneyland _19 miles Downtown Los Angeles _12 miles Rose Bowl Pasadena _37 miles LAX International _35 miles Santa Monica Beach

3 Bedroom 3 Bath 3551 sq. ft. Built 1999 for Lease on the Hills of Tujunga, Los Angeles, California.

**This is a Non-Smoking Residence. Smoking allowed outside. Pets OK (Small Dogs and Cats) at Owners discretion. Maximum Number of Occupants (6). Minimum 3 months lease, 2 year Maximum, for stays more than six months a New Lease is needed even if same terms apply. One-time non-refundable Cleaning fee $300. 1 month refundable security deposit.

Please leave a detailed message by phone or text or email and we will respond within the hour or ASAP.

The use of Garage and storage room in the garage is included for long term leases (more than six month and longer), But Storage room in the garage is NOT included in rent for short term rental.

All utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, cable, internet, phone) paid by Owner (for short term lease) Gardner paid by Owner.

*****Rates and Terms May Change Without Prior Notice****

