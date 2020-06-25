All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

11137 Provence Lane

11137 North Provence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11137 North Provence Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
$9,900/MO. (Short Term Lease) Furnished, Utilities paid by owner, View Home in Gated Community by Seven Hills Area for Lease! Spectacular Uninterrupted Views of The San Fernando Valley with City Lights and View of The San Gabriel Mountains.
Short Term Rental, Insurance Rental, Corporate Housing, Temporary Housing, Insurance Claims Rental, Relocation. 1 month refundable security deposit.
Furnished View Home in Gated Community on the Hills of Tujunga Few Minutes to Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena, Van Nuys:17 miles to Universal Studios _9.9 miles Burbank Airport _44 miles Disneyland _19 miles Downtown Los Angeles _12 miles Rose Bowl Pasadena _37 miles LAX International _35 miles Santa Monica Beach
3 Bedroom 3 Bath 3551 sq. ft. Built 1999 for Lease on the Hills of Tujunga, Los Angeles, California.
**This is a Non-Smoking Residence. Smoking allowed outside. Pets OK (Small Dogs and Cats) at Owners discretion. Maximum Number of Occupants (6). Minimum 3 months lease, 2 year Maximum, for stays more than six months a New Lease is needed even if same terms apply. One-time non-refundable Cleaning fee $300. 1 month refundable security deposit.
Please leave a detailed message by phone or text or email and we will respond within the hour or ASAP.
The use of Garage and storage room in the garage is included for long term leases (more than six month and longer), But Storage room in the garage is NOT included in rent for short term rental.
All utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, cable, internet, phone) paid by Owner (for short term lease) Gardner paid by Owner.
*****Rates and Terms May Change Without Prior Notice****
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11137 Provence Lane have any available units?
11137 Provence Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11137 Provence Lane have?
Some of 11137 Provence Lane's amenities include garage, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11137 Provence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11137 Provence Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11137 Provence Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11137 Provence Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11137 Provence Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11137 Provence Lane offers parking.
Does 11137 Provence Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11137 Provence Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11137 Provence Lane have a pool?
No, 11137 Provence Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11137 Provence Lane have accessible units?
No, 11137 Provence Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11137 Provence Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11137 Provence Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
