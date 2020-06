Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2 bath duplex unit on 2nd floor in Desirable Area of Mid-Los Angeles adjacent Miracle Miles. 3 PARKING SPACES (One and two in Tandem). Two of bedrooms has walk-in closet, two balconies, small size den for storage and more. Hardwood floor and newly painted unit. Apprx. 1,500 sq/ft. Small Pets OK.

2 Story Duplex Unit in Desirable Area of Mid-Los Angeles adjacent to Miracle Mile.

3 Parking Spaces Available for this unit.