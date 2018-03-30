1109 CORONADO Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perched high above Sunset Blvd find this 4 bedroom, 3 bath stellar Craftsman in Silver Lake. Built in 1912, its charm of an earlier era has been preserved while beautifully updated for modern living. Enter into an open living space anchored by the stately fireplace with plenty of room for gatherings in the dining area & around the chef's dream kitchen featuring gourmet appliances & custom cabinetry. Step into the spacious & light-filled master bedroom complete with an elegant ensuite bathroom featuring a marble double sink vanity, large soaking tub & glass enclosed shower with an adjacent custom walk-in closet of your dreams. 2 bedrooms share a delightful Jack-and-Jill bathroom & rounding out the home is a 4th bedroom perfect for your guest or home office & 3/4 bathroom. Don't miss the large basement area providing plenty of room for storage. Outside are two decks providing multiple lounging & entertaining areas where you can take in the sweeping views which reach the Hollywood sign.