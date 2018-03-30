All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1109 CORONADO Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1109 CORONADO Terrace
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1109 CORONADO Terrace

1109 Coronado Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1109 Coronado Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Perched high above Sunset Blvd find this 4 bedroom, 3 bath stellar Craftsman in Silver Lake. Built in 1912, its charm of an earlier era has been preserved while beautifully updated for modern living. Enter into an open living space anchored by the stately fireplace with plenty of room for gatherings in the dining area & around the chef's dream kitchen featuring gourmet appliances & custom cabinetry. Step into the spacious & light-filled master bedroom complete with an elegant ensuite bathroom featuring a marble double sink vanity, large soaking tub & glass enclosed shower with an adjacent custom walk-in closet of your dreams. 2 bedrooms share a delightful Jack-and-Jill bathroom & rounding out the home is a 4th bedroom perfect for your guest or home office & 3/4 bathroom. Don't miss the large basement area providing plenty of room for storage. Outside are two decks providing multiple lounging & entertaining areas where you can take in the sweeping views which reach the Hollywood sign.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 CORONADO Terrace have any available units?
1109 CORONADO Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 CORONADO Terrace have?
Some of 1109 CORONADO Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 CORONADO Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1109 CORONADO Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 CORONADO Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1109 CORONADO Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1109 CORONADO Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1109 CORONADO Terrace offers parking.
Does 1109 CORONADO Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 CORONADO Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 CORONADO Terrace have a pool?
No, 1109 CORONADO Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1109 CORONADO Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1109 CORONADO Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 CORONADO Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 CORONADO Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College