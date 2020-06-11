All apartments in Los Angeles
11041 Chimineas Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

11041 Chimineas Avenue

11041 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11041 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nestled away on a gorgeous tree lined street in Northridge is a picturesque home for Lease! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, pool home has hardwood flooring through out and includes crown moldings, recessed lighting and a stone fireplace, perfect for relaxing with the family. There is a spacious dining area and a modernly styled kitchen that has granite countertops, ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are very spacious with 2 out of the 4 bedrooms having private bathrooms! The property sits on a large lot 11k lot and offers a front yard with a freshly cut lawn and a back yard with ample privacy and lush landscaping. The back yard has a large open/covered patio where you can add outdoor seating, an awesome barbecue area and a sparkling heated pool with a slide and jumpboard! There are 4-car carport parking spaces available with an electric car charging station. The home is full fenced with a automatic gate to enter. Welcome to 11041 Chimineas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11041 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
11041 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11041 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 11041 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11041 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11041 Chimineas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11041 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11041 Chimineas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11041 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11041 Chimineas Avenue offers parking.
Does 11041 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11041 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11041 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11041 Chimineas Avenue has a pool.
Does 11041 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11041 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11041 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11041 Chimineas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
