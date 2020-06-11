11041 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities car charging carport parking pool bbq/grill

Nestled away on a gorgeous tree lined street in Northridge is a picturesque home for Lease! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, pool home has hardwood flooring through out and includes crown moldings, recessed lighting and a stone fireplace, perfect for relaxing with the family. There is a spacious dining area and a modernly styled kitchen that has granite countertops, ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are very spacious with 2 out of the 4 bedrooms having private bathrooms! The property sits on a large lot 11k lot and offers a front yard with a freshly cut lawn and a back yard with ample privacy and lush landscaping. The back yard has a large open/covered patio where you can add outdoor seating, an awesome barbecue area and a sparkling heated pool with a slide and jumpboard! There are 4-car carport parking spaces available with an electric car charging station. The home is full fenced with a automatic gate to enter. Welcome to 11041 Chimineas!