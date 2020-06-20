All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

11023 FRUITLAND Drive

11023 Fruitland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11023 Fruitland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
Tri-level townhome in the heart of Studio City. With its South of the Blvd location, ample sq footage & 3 large en-suite bedrooms its sure to please! Out of the 18 units in the building this is the only tri-level unit & was custom designed by the builder. The main level offers a half bath, living rm w/ gas frplc, dining area w/ walkout patio & a gorgeous open kitchen w/ Caesarstone counters, European wood cabinets & Gallery Collection appliances. The 2nd level offers 2 large bedrooms each w/ private bathrooms, laundry complete w/ washer & dryer. The top floor is a private romantic master suite with Canadian Maple wood floors, a huge walk-in closet, large sitting area/den, private patio & a glorious master bathroom w/ soaking tub, dual sinks & glass shower. The building offers a roof top deck, fitness room, business center & a landscaped entry. All this on a quiet tree-lined street steps to delicious restaurants & shopping. To top it all off this unit has 2 side-by-side parking spaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive have any available units?
11023 FRUITLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive have?
Some of 11023 FRUITLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11023 FRUITLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11023 FRUITLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 FRUITLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11023 FRUITLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11023 FRUITLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11023 FRUITLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 11023 FRUITLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 11023 FRUITLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 FRUITLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11023 FRUITLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
