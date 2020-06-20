11023 FRUITLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking

Tri-level townhome in the heart of Studio City. With its South of the Blvd location, ample sq footage & 3 large en-suite bedrooms its sure to please! Out of the 18 units in the building this is the only tri-level unit & was custom designed by the builder. The main level offers a half bath, living rm w/ gas frplc, dining area w/ walkout patio & a gorgeous open kitchen w/ Caesarstone counters, European wood cabinets & Gallery Collection appliances. The 2nd level offers 2 large bedrooms each w/ private bathrooms, laundry complete w/ washer & dryer. The top floor is a private romantic master suite with Canadian Maple wood floors, a huge walk-in closet, large sitting area/den, private patio & a glorious master bathroom w/ soaking tub, dual sinks & glass shower. The building offers a roof top deck, fitness room, business center & a landscaped entry. All this on a quiet tree-lined street steps to delicious restaurants & shopping. To top it all off this unit has 2 side-by-side parking spaces!