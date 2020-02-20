All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1102 Elden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1102 Elden Ave
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

1102 Elden Ave

1102 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1102 Elden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Freshly Painted
- Stove & Fridge Included
- AC Included
- Tons of Bright Natural Light Throughout
- Laundry on Site
- Street Parking Only

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 12 Months
Monthly Rent: $1,225.00
Security Deposit: $1,225.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Parking: Street Only
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE5326426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Elden Ave have any available units?
1102 Elden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Elden Ave have?
Some of 1102 Elden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Elden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Elden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Elden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Elden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Elden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Elden Ave offers parking.
Does 1102 Elden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Elden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Elden Ave have a pool?
No, 1102 Elden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Elden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1102 Elden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Elden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Elden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College