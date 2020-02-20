1102 Elden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About the Unit:

- Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Freshly Painted

- Stove & Fridge Included

- AC Included

- Tons of Bright Natural Light Throughout

- Laundry on Site

- Street Parking Only



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



Details/Logistics:

Lease Length: 12 Months

Monthly Rent: $1,225.00

Security Deposit: $1,225.00

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Parking: Street Only

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



(RLNE5326426)