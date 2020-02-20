1102 Elden Ave

Amenities
About the Unit:
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Freshly Painted
- Stove & Fridge Included
- AC Included
- Tons of Bright Natural Light Throughout
- Laundry on Site
- Street Parking Only
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 12 Months
Monthly Rent: $1,225.00
Security Deposit: $1,225.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Parking: Street Only
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
(RLNE5326426)