Last updated July 13 2019 at 8:44 AM

11 9034 Orion Ave

9034 N Orion Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9034 N Orion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Offering pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartment homes. The Valley Collection on Orion and Langdon is located in the heart of North Hills. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style flooring, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers a laundry facility and 24/7 camera recording. Call us today to set an appointment for a tour. Se Habla Espaniol.
.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK, Air Conditioner, Balcony/Patio.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2043

IT490710 - IT49CO2043

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 9034 Orion Ave have any available units?
11 9034 Orion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 9034 Orion Ave have?
Some of 11 9034 Orion Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 9034 Orion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 9034 Orion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 9034 Orion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 9034 Orion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11 9034 Orion Ave offer parking?
No, 11 9034 Orion Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11 9034 Orion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 9034 Orion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 9034 Orion Ave have a pool?
No, 11 9034 Orion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 9034 Orion Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 9034 Orion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 9034 Orion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 9034 Orion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

