Los Angeles, CA
10950 Saticoy St 45
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

10950 Saticoy St 45

10950 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

10950 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath remodeled condo with attached 2 car garage - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with approx. 1,100 square feet of living area single story condo unit in the heart of Sun Valley close to all. This unit feels like a residential home offering a very large private patio as well as a high vaulted ceilings and a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit. The unit has just been remodeled with beautiful new white kitchen cabinetry, Quartz Counter tops and fresh new paint.

The unit features:

* High vaulted ceilings
* Fireplace
* Spacious dining room with sliding door leading to the private patio
* Newly remodeled bathrooms with all new vanities and counter tops
* 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit
* Full size washer and dryer inside the unit
* HOA pool and recreation room with reservations
* Central AC/Heat

This unit only shares one wall and has easy access to adjacent street for additional parking.
A must see ... Available Now!!!

(RLNE5156774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10950 Saticoy St 45 have any available units?
10950 Saticoy St 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10950 Saticoy St 45 have?
Some of 10950 Saticoy St 45's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10950 Saticoy St 45 currently offering any rent specials?
10950 Saticoy St 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10950 Saticoy St 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10950 Saticoy St 45 is pet friendly.
Does 10950 Saticoy St 45 offer parking?
Yes, 10950 Saticoy St 45 offers parking.
Does 10950 Saticoy St 45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10950 Saticoy St 45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10950 Saticoy St 45 have a pool?
Yes, 10950 Saticoy St 45 has a pool.
Does 10950 Saticoy St 45 have accessible units?
No, 10950 Saticoy St 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 10950 Saticoy St 45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10950 Saticoy St 45 does not have units with dishwashers.
