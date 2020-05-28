10950 Saticoy St 45

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath remodeled condo with attached 2 car garage - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with approx. 1,100 square feet of living area single story condo unit in the heart of Sun Valley close to all. This unit feels like a residential home offering a very large private patio as well as a high vaulted ceilings and a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit. The unit has just been remodeled with beautiful new white kitchen cabinetry, Quartz Counter tops and fresh new paint.



The unit features:



* High vaulted ceilings

* Fireplace

* Spacious dining room with sliding door leading to the private patio

* Newly remodeled bathrooms with all new vanities and counter tops

* 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit

* Full size washer and dryer inside the unit

* HOA pool and recreation room with reservations

* Central AC/Heat



This unit only shares one wall and has easy access to adjacent street for additional parking.

A must see ... Available Now!!!



(RLNE5156774)