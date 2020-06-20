1094 Acanto Place

Amenities

With a harmonious indoor/outdoor flow, this rustic modern architectural home in prime lower Bel Air is a peaceful oasis within close proximity to all things Los Angeles. This exceptional gated estate sits on half an acre of park like grounds. A private driveway will lead you to the estate, encompassing a main house with romantic casita and courtyard. One feels being far away in a camp resort, yet only 2 minutes from the freeway. The home’s central location makes everything within a 10 minute drive, such as Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and the Valley. The home is also close to private school row. Inspirational and practical, the open floor plan seamlessly connects light filled spaces for easy living. With romantic high-pitched ceilings, a fireplace, private balcony, and walk-in closet, the master suite is like no other. The highlight of the home is the backyard, which is like Disneyland for children and adults alike. Above the sparkling salt water pool and spa is an expansive grassy lawn for playing lacrosse. Amongst the mature oak trees, there are areas for relaxation and leisure, such as a treehouse, hammock area, and kids’ tent area. There is also a charming outdoor dining area-the perfect place to entertain day or night, while watching children play by an adjacent sport court. Combining art, design and functionality, this masterpiece elevates daily life to a whole new level. This home offers privacy and upscale, yet comfortable and convenient living, all in one.