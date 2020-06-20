All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1094 Acanto Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1094 Acanto Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1094 Acanto Place

1094 Acanto Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1094 Acanto Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
new construction
With a harmonious indoor/outdoor flow, this rustic modern architectural home in prime lower Bel Air is a peaceful oasis within close proximity to all things Los Angeles. This exceptional gated estate sits on half an acre of park like grounds. A private driveway will lead you to the estate, encompassing a main house with romantic casita and courtyard. One feels being far away in a camp resort, yet only 2 minutes from the freeway. The home’s central location makes everything within a 10 minute drive, such as Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and the Valley. The home is also close to private school row. Inspirational and practical, the open floor plan seamlessly connects light filled spaces for easy living. With romantic high-pitched ceilings, a fireplace, private balcony, and walk-in closet, the master suite is like no other. The highlight of the home is the backyard, which is like Disneyland for children and adults alike. Above the sparkling salt water pool and spa is an expansive grassy lawn for playing lacrosse. Amongst the mature oak trees, there are areas for relaxation and leisure, such as a treehouse, hammock area, and kids’ tent area. There is also a charming outdoor dining area-the perfect place to entertain day or night, while watching children play by an adjacent sport court. Combining art, design and functionality, this masterpiece elevates daily life to a whole new level. This home offers privacy and upscale, yet comfortable and convenient living, all in one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 Acanto Place have any available units?
1094 Acanto Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1094 Acanto Place have?
Some of 1094 Acanto Place's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 Acanto Place currently offering any rent specials?
1094 Acanto Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 Acanto Place pet-friendly?
No, 1094 Acanto Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1094 Acanto Place offer parking?
No, 1094 Acanto Place does not offer parking.
Does 1094 Acanto Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 Acanto Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 Acanto Place have a pool?
Yes, 1094 Acanto Place has a pool.
Does 1094 Acanto Place have accessible units?
No, 1094 Acanto Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 Acanto Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1094 Acanto Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College