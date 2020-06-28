All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

10930 National Blvd. #102

10930 National Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10930 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Prime Westside Location - Luxury condo built in 2010 features formal entry, fireplace in the living room, wood floors, high ceilings, large windows and breakfast area opens to private patio. The gourmet kitchen boasts European style cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The master suites offer a walk-in closet. The luxurious master baths feature dual sinks, Caesarstone counters, soaking tub and separate glass shower. Controlled access building with 2-car parking. Great location near restaurants, shopping, and freeways and the Metro.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5104048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 National Blvd. #102 have any available units?
10930 National Blvd. #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10930 National Blvd. #102 have?
Some of 10930 National Blvd. #102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 National Blvd. #102 currently offering any rent specials?
10930 National Blvd. #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 National Blvd. #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10930 National Blvd. #102 is pet friendly.
Does 10930 National Blvd. #102 offer parking?
Yes, 10930 National Blvd. #102 offers parking.
Does 10930 National Blvd. #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 National Blvd. #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 National Blvd. #102 have a pool?
No, 10930 National Blvd. #102 does not have a pool.
Does 10930 National Blvd. #102 have accessible units?
No, 10930 National Blvd. #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 National Blvd. #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10930 National Blvd. #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
