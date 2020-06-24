10915 Peach Grove Street

Amenities

Check out this HUGE townhouse in the heart of NOHO/West Toluca Lake! The 4 unit building gives a true pride of ownership feel and allows for so much privacy. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has NEW wood laminate flooring, NEW paint throughout, NEWLY upgraded bathrooms, NEW recessed lighting, NEW fans and fixtures, NEW quartz counter tops and deep graphite sink flanked by all NEW stainless-steel appliances as well as new faux wood blinds. The laundry closet is in the hallway, and both front-loading washer / dryer units are included. The retro wet bar is a nice addition to the large living room and dining area but one of the coziest spots in the home is the den area off the kitchen. A huge bonus unlike any others in the area, is a HUGE south facing 500 sqft. deck! It’s just calling for some outdoor furniture, a BBQ and greenery galore! You’ll also enjoy the privilege of a 2-car tandem garage, so you’ll never be circling for parking again. The surrounding area has too much to mention including the famous Little Toni’s restaurant, Idle Hour just steps away, Federal Bar, Theatres and all the shopping you’ll ever need. You are also very close to both the Orange Line Bus Station & Metro Redline. Contact me for a showing today!