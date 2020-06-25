10877 Rose Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous, COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in prime West LA/Palms location. Spacious and light-filled unit located in a gated building. This unit has just been completely remodeled, and all amenities are brand new. It has A/C and heat, new laminate floors throughout, porcelain tile in bathroom and kitchen. Also includes: Caesarstone countertops, brand new custom cabinets, all brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, great closet space, air conditioning and brand new washer & dryer in unit. One car parking space included. The property located is on a beautiful shady street, in close proximity to Santa Monica, Venice, UCLA, Westwood, and the 405/10 Freeways.BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.