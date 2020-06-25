All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10877 Rose Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 6:07 PM

10877 Rose Avenue

10877 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mar Vista
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10877 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in prime West LA/Palms location. Spacious and light-filled unit located in a gated building. This unit has just been completely remodeled, and all amenities are brand new. It has A/C and heat, new laminate floors throughout, porcelain tile in bathroom and kitchen. Also includes: Caesarstone countertops, brand new custom cabinets, all brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, great closet space, air conditioning and brand new washer & dryer in unit. One car parking space included. The property located is on a beautiful shady street, in close proximity to Santa Monica, Venice, UCLA, Westwood, and the 405/10 Freeways.BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10877 Rose Avenue have any available units?
10877 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10877 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 10877 Rose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10877 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10877 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10877 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10877 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10877 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10877 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 10877 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10877 Rose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10877 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 10877 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10877 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10877 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10877 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10877 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
