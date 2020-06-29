All apartments in Los Angeles
10861 Lindley Avenue
10861 Lindley Avenue

10861 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10861 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Entertainers dream spacious home in most desirable in Granada Hills Estate. double door entry, large living room with marble fire place; true dining room, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, step down spacious family room with built in wet Bar. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Master suites/double door entry with private full bath, bonus room can be used as 5th Br. Additional three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Direct access from the attached garage, marble and wood floors through out the house. The entertaining Lush back yard with enclosed patio includes sparkling pool and Spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10861 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
10861 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10861 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 10861 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10861 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10861 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10861 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10861 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10861 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10861 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 10861 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10861 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10861 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10861 Lindley Avenue has a pool.
Does 10861 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10861 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10861 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10861 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

