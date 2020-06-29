10861 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Entertainers dream spacious home in most desirable in Granada Hills Estate. double door entry, large living room with marble fire place; true dining room, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, step down spacious family room with built in wet Bar. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Master suites/double door entry with private full bath, bonus room can be used as 5th Br. Additional three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Direct access from the attached garage, marble and wood floors through out the house. The entertaining Lush back yard with enclosed patio includes sparkling pool and Spa