10853 VIA VERONA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Contemporary one-story home in prime Bel Aire. Vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout. The home has 3 bedrooms at 4 full bathrooms and a half bathroom. This home is great for entertaining: with a wet bar, breakfast nook and fabulous outdoor space. The private backyard is beautifully landscaped with a large pool, spa, and BBQ under a pergola. The master suite has two bathrooms, one with a Jacuzzi bathtub, a walk-in closet, fireplace and built-ins that include an office space and extra storage areas. No shortage of storage! There are additional built-ins throughout the home as well as a laundry room. Close proximity to Westwood, UCLA, restaurants and shops.