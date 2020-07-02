All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

10853 VIA VERONA Street

10853 Via Verona Street · No Longer Available
Location

10853 Via Verona Street, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Contemporary one-story home in prime Bel Aire. Vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout. The home has 3 bedrooms at 4 full bathrooms and a half bathroom. This home is great for entertaining: with a wet bar, breakfast nook and fabulous outdoor space. The private backyard is beautifully landscaped with a large pool, spa, and BBQ under a pergola. The master suite has two bathrooms, one with a Jacuzzi bathtub, a walk-in closet, fireplace and built-ins that include an office space and extra storage areas. No shortage of storage! There are additional built-ins throughout the home as well as a laundry room. Close proximity to Westwood, UCLA, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have any available units?
10853 VIA VERONA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have?
Some of 10853 VIA VERONA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 VIA VERONA Street currently offering any rent specials?
10853 VIA VERONA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 VIA VERONA Street pet-friendly?
No, 10853 VIA VERONA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street offer parking?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street offers parking.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have a pool?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street has a pool.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have accessible units?
No, 10853 VIA VERONA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 VIA VERONA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 VIA VERONA Street has units with dishwashers.

