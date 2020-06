Amenities

Price Reduced Now!!! Best Priced House in Bel Air! Great French style house in prime Bel Air 3,458 S/F one story this house features five bedrooms four bathrooms large living room with high ceilings two sided fireplace full bar great for entertaining mountains and canyon view large kitchen breakfast room formal dining room wonderful master suite with walk in closet bright master bathroom sparkling heated swimming pool. New alarm system two car garage.AVAILABLE NOW!