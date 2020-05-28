All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

10826 Mt. Gleason Ave,

10826 Mount Gleason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10826 Mount Gleason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Nestled in the Foothills of Tujunga - Liz will show the unit on Thursday's from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Cant make it to our showing? Use our Self-Showing Lockbox: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10826-mt-gleason-ave

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in the foothills of Tujunga. Beautiful NEW laminate floors in living room dining room and bedrooms. NEW tile floors in the kitchen and hallways. Kitchen features a cook top, built in double oven, and NEW dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom looks out to the backyard and it has a full bathroom with NEW light fixtures and NEW vanity. Walk in closet inside the master bedroom. All of the bedrooms have a lot of closet space and NEW ceiling fans. Central AC and heating. Washer and dryer hookups located in the hallway. NEW blackout shades throughout the house. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a porch perfect for entertainment. Driveway and street parking available.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

(RLNE4957095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, have any available units?
10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, have?
Some of 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, offer parking?
No, 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, have a pool?
No, 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, have accessible units?
No, 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10826 Mt. Gleason Ave, has units with dishwashers.
