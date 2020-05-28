Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Nestled in the Foothills of Tujunga



Cant make it to our showing? Use our Self-Showing Lockbox: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10826-mt-gleason-ave



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in the foothills of Tujunga. Beautiful NEW laminate floors in living room dining room and bedrooms. NEW tile floors in the kitchen and hallways. Kitchen features a cook top, built in double oven, and NEW dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom looks out to the backyard and it has a full bathroom with NEW light fixtures and NEW vanity. Walk in closet inside the master bedroom. All of the bedrooms have a lot of closet space and NEW ceiling fans. Central AC and heating. Washer and dryer hookups located in the hallway. NEW blackout shades throughout the house. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a porch perfect for entertainment. Driveway and street parking available.













*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



