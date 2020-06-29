All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10825 Vicenza Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10825 Vicenza Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

10825 Vicenza Way

10825 Vicenza Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10825 Vicenza Way, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Welcome home to this modern masterpiece in prestigious Bel Air! Newly constructed in a luxurious contemporary design with elegant finishes, it boasts superb indoor/outdoor living enhanced by a lush lawn and sparkling pool. Enter through the tall foyer and discover the living room and dining area that invite abundant sunlight and city views through large windows. The awe-inspiring grand room, with its floor-to-ceiling fireplace and airy living space, offers a seamless transition to the kitchen and backyard and is perfect for hosting large festivities. The gourmet kitchen and pantry feature stylish finishes including Miele and Gaggenau appliances, Omega cabinets, and an expansive island that everyone will love gathering around. The upper master suite is a deluxe getaway with its wraparound deck, wall-recessed fireplace, oversized walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom with a freestanding tub and spacious shower. Enjoy quiet city vistas from the upper patio or escape to the rear patio torelax gazing at the pool. Other amenities include recessed LED lights, exquisite fixtures, laundry room, and attached 2-car garage. With well-proportioned 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,312 SF of luxurious living space, this house will truly be a delight to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Vicenza Way have any available units?
10825 Vicenza Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 Vicenza Way have?
Some of 10825 Vicenza Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Vicenza Way currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Vicenza Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Vicenza Way pet-friendly?
No, 10825 Vicenza Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10825 Vicenza Way offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Vicenza Way offers parking.
Does 10825 Vicenza Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10825 Vicenza Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Vicenza Way have a pool?
Yes, 10825 Vicenza Way has a pool.
Does 10825 Vicenza Way have accessible units?
No, 10825 Vicenza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Vicenza Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Vicenza Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College