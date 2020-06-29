10825 Vicenza Way

Amenities

Welcome home to this modern masterpiece in prestigious Bel Air! Newly constructed in a luxurious contemporary design with elegant finishes, it boasts superb indoor/outdoor living enhanced by a lush lawn and sparkling pool. Enter through the tall foyer and discover the living room and dining area that invite abundant sunlight and city views through large windows. The awe-inspiring grand room, with its floor-to-ceiling fireplace and airy living space, offers a seamless transition to the kitchen and backyard and is perfect for hosting large festivities. The gourmet kitchen and pantry feature stylish finishes including Miele and Gaggenau appliances, Omega cabinets, and an expansive island that everyone will love gathering around. The upper master suite is a deluxe getaway with its wraparound deck, wall-recessed fireplace, oversized walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom with a freestanding tub and spacious shower. Enjoy quiet city vistas from the upper patio or escape to the rear patio torelax gazing at the pool. Other amenities include recessed LED lights, exquisite fixtures, laundry room, and attached 2-car garage. With well-proportioned 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,312 SF of luxurious living space, this house will truly be a delight to call home.