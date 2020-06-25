All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

10820 Gaynor Ave

10820 Gaynor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10820 Gaynor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/13/19 Amazing and clean !!!! Granada Hills home - Property Id: 127427

Amazing.................Nice, clean, cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath house with 2 car attached garage with remote control, central air condition, clean carpet, with big remodeled oak kitchen, new copper plumbing, New Flooring, Washer and dryer hook-ups,newly painted inside and outside, new blinds, big storage room (10x20) in the backyard with big lot size 7500 square feet, and lots of storage space inside the house.Close to schools and shopping center(Target- Vons-Trader Joes).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127427
Property Id 127427

(RLNE4936653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 Gaynor Ave have any available units?
10820 Gaynor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10820 Gaynor Ave have?
Some of 10820 Gaynor Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 Gaynor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10820 Gaynor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 Gaynor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10820 Gaynor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10820 Gaynor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10820 Gaynor Ave offers parking.
Does 10820 Gaynor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10820 Gaynor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 Gaynor Ave have a pool?
No, 10820 Gaynor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10820 Gaynor Ave have accessible units?
No, 10820 Gaynor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 Gaynor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10820 Gaynor Ave has units with dishwashers.
