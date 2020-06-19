108 PALOMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated Venice Charmer! Ideally located on a lovely walk street between Main and Ocean. Just a block from the beach and minutes from Abbot Kinney and Main street shops, galleries, great restaurants, and Venice's vibrant community. This fantastic remodeled 2 Bedroom unit has been fully updated, inside and out. Featuring wood floors, completely remodeled kitchen and beautiful bathroom. One parking space and your own washer and dryer are included with the rental.... how does it get any better than this! Come enjoy living your Venice beach dream!