1079 South OGDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wilshire Vista Area Gorgeous Architectural Duplex - This is for the upper unit and nearly 2000 Square Feet. It features 3 Bedrooms + Den & 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen & Bathrooms have been tastefully updated & also has a breakfast room and a good sized den space off the living room. Also features brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The living room has beautiful windows and there is also a fireplace (landlord to confirm if decorative only). There are wood floors throughout entire home except the bathrooms have tile floor. The backyard has some green space. Great Neighborhood in A Prime Location Adjacent to Beverly Hills and Close to the Grove and West Hollywood. 2 car garage included. Tenant moves out end of June. Agent remarks.