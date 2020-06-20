All apartments in Los Angeles
1079 South OGDEN Drive

1079 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1079 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Wilshire Vista Area Gorgeous Architectural Duplex - This is for the upper unit and nearly 2000 Square Feet. It features 3 Bedrooms + Den & 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen & Bathrooms have been tastefully updated & also has a breakfast room and a good sized den space off the living room. Also features brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The living room has beautiful windows and there is also a fireplace (landlord to confirm if decorative only). There are wood floors throughout entire home except the bathrooms have tile floor. The backyard has some green space. Great Neighborhood in A Prime Location Adjacent to Beverly Hills and Close to the Grove and West Hollywood. 2 car garage included. Tenant moves out end of June. Agent remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1079 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 South OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 1079 South OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1079 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1079 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1079 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1079 South OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1079 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1079 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1079 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1079 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 South OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
