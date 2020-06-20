1079 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019 PICO
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wilshire Vista Area Gorgeous Architectural Duplex - This is for the upper unit and nearly 2000 Square Feet. It features 3 Bedrooms + Den & 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen & Bathrooms have been tastefully updated & also has a breakfast room and a good sized den space off the living room. Also features brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The living room has beautiful windows and there is also a fireplace (landlord to confirm if decorative only). There are wood floors throughout entire home except the bathrooms have tile floor. The backyard has some green space. Great Neighborhood in A Prime Location Adjacent to Beverly Hills and Close to the Grove and West Hollywood. 2 car garage included. Tenant moves out end of June. Agent remarks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
