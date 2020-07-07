10757 Nassau Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Now for Lease! Location, space and privacy! Located in Sunland resides a nice family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,200-SqFt of living space. This is a bright and spacious home with an open floor plan complete with plank flooring, baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and central AC. The modernly stylish kitchen is equipped with immaculate countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautifully crafted cabinets and a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stools. All 3 bedrooms are well-lit with natural sunlight and offer ample closet/storage space. This home has a secured gated entry, 2 parking spots and a fabulous private open patio where you can add outdoor seating. Close to popular dining, Starbucks, gas stations, schools and more!