All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10757 Nassau Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10757 Nassau Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

10757 Nassau Avenue

10757 Nassau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10757 Nassau Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Now for Lease! Location, space and privacy! Located in Sunland resides a nice family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,200-SqFt of living space. This is a bright and spacious home with an open floor plan complete with plank flooring, baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting and central AC. The modernly stylish kitchen is equipped with immaculate countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautifully crafted cabinets and a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stools. All 3 bedrooms are well-lit with natural sunlight and offer ample closet/storage space. This home has a secured gated entry, 2 parking spots and a fabulous private open patio where you can add outdoor seating. Close to popular dining, Starbucks, gas stations, schools and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10757 Nassau Avenue have any available units?
10757 Nassau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10757 Nassau Avenue have?
Some of 10757 Nassau Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10757 Nassau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10757 Nassau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10757 Nassau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10757 Nassau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10757 Nassau Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10757 Nassau Avenue offers parking.
Does 10757 Nassau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10757 Nassau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10757 Nassau Avenue have a pool?
No, 10757 Nassau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10757 Nassau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10757 Nassau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10757 Nassau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10757 Nassau Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College