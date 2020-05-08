All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10749 Lawler Street #1

10749 Lawler St · No Longer Available
Location

10749 Lawler St, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
10749 Lawler Street #1 Available 04/08/19 PRE-LEASE MAR VISTA 2-BR/ 2.5-BATHS Townhome-Style w/ Fireplace, Balcony, Complete Kitchen, Laundry Unit, Small Pets, 2 PARKING SPOTS! - Mar Vista 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Baths (Front View) Townhome-Style features a Gas Fireplace, Balcony, Complete Kitchen (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ample Cabinet Space), Stackable Washer & Dryer inside, Gated Building, Pets (or Cats or Small Pets) okay with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval., and 2 Parking Spaces next to each other. Near the 10 FWY and minutes to Culver City, Venice Beach, Century City Outdoor Mall, West Hollywood, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Shops, Movie Theater, and more. Schools: Charnock Road Elementary School (Public K to 6), Palms Middle School (Public 6 to 8),
and Venice Senior High School (Public 9 to 12).
For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle Gutierrez at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com

(RLNE2004052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10749 Lawler Street #1 have any available units?
10749 Lawler Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10749 Lawler Street #1 have?
Some of 10749 Lawler Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10749 Lawler Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
10749 Lawler Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10749 Lawler Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 10749 Lawler Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street #1 offers parking.
Does 10749 Lawler Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10749 Lawler Street #1 have a pool?
No, 10749 Lawler Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 10749 Lawler Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 10749 Lawler Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10749 Lawler Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
