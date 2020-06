Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

10749 Lawler Street #1 Available 04/08/19 PRE-LEASE MAR VISTA 2-BR/ 2.5-BATHS Townhome-Style w/ Fireplace, Balcony, Complete Kitchen, Laundry Unit, Small Pets, 2 PARKING SPOTS! - Mar Vista 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Baths (Front View) Townhome-Style features a Gas Fireplace, Balcony, Complete Kitchen (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ample Cabinet Space), Stackable Washer & Dryer inside, Gated Building, Pets (or Cats or Small Pets) okay with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval., and 2 Parking Spaces next to each other. Near the 10 FWY and minutes to Culver City, Venice Beach, Century City Outdoor Mall, West Hollywood, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Shops, Movie Theater, and more. Schools: Charnock Road Elementary School (Public K to 6), Palms Middle School (Public 6 to 8),

and Venice Senior High School (Public 9 to 12).

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle Gutierrez at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com



(RLNE2004052)