Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

10736 Cushdon Ave

10736 Cushdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10736 Cushdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located in a very walkable and very bikeable Westside neighborhood in L.A., this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Culver City and its vibrant environs.

The cozy and bright interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, and a fireplace to add a more relaxing ambiance or you can enjoy taking a dip on its awesome pool outside amidst the well-maintained yard. Spend quality time making a homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, electric stove, and microwave. Built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms as well. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos equipped the bathrooms. Its A/C unit, ceiling fans, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer in the garage, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle!

A detached garage is included for convenient parking. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, trash, and sewage bills. No worries about pool maintenance and landscaping because the landlord will handle it. Come make this gorgeous home yours today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=81ECHGrJdFR

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near

(RLNE5743562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10736 Cushdon Ave have any available units?
10736 Cushdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10736 Cushdon Ave have?
Some of 10736 Cushdon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10736 Cushdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10736 Cushdon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10736 Cushdon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10736 Cushdon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10736 Cushdon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10736 Cushdon Ave offers parking.
Does 10736 Cushdon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10736 Cushdon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10736 Cushdon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10736 Cushdon Ave has a pool.
Does 10736 Cushdon Ave have accessible units?
No, 10736 Cushdon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10736 Cushdon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10736 Cushdon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
