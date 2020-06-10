10736 Cushdon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Located in a very walkable and very bikeable Westside neighborhood in L.A., this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Culver City and its vibrant environs.



The cozy and bright interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, and a fireplace to add a more relaxing ambiance or you can enjoy taking a dip on its awesome pool outside amidst the well-maintained yard. Spend quality time making a homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, electric stove, and microwave. Built-in closets furnished the comfy bedrooms as well. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos equipped the bathrooms. Its A/C unit, ceiling fans, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer in the garage, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle!



A detached garage is included for convenient parking. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, trash, and sewage bills. No worries about pool maintenance and landscaping because the landlord will handle it. Come make this gorgeous home yours today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=81ECHGrJdFR



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near



(RLNE5743562)