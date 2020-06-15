All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

10732 Overman Ave

10732 Overman Avenue · (805) 395-9999 ext. 1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10732 Overman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10732 Overman Ave · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Amazing Rental for Amazing People! - Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the nicest Chatsworth neighborhoods, you'll be charmed by the traditional styling found in this 2950 sq. ft. 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Beautifully situated on an 16,895 sq. ft. lot. Great floor plan with formal living & dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, family room set up as a home theater with HD projection system -100" screen & 7.1 Surround System. Kitchen beyond compare with a Wolf 48" Dual fuel range, 4 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sink areas, center island, 57 bottle wine fridge, Subzero refrigerator/freezer, granite counters & unique ceiling treatment with indirect lighting. Updated Master Suite has an over sized walk-in closet, bath with jetted tub, Italian tiled shower & dual sinks. Great for entertaining with stamped concrete patios, solar heated gray bottom pool with automatic pool cover, covered spa has built-in speakers, sport court & basketball, BBQ area with fridge & ice maker, custom lighting & new covered patio. Lots of upgrades: copper plumbing, 4-line phone system, 5 ton 3 zone HVAC system, whole house fan, solar domestic water heating. Front exterior lighting is all LED, 9 zone auto sprinklers & separate water meters for domestic & irrigation, the list is endless!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4082749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10732 Overman Ave have any available units?
10732 Overman Ave has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10732 Overman Ave have?
Some of 10732 Overman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10732 Overman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10732 Overman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10732 Overman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10732 Overman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10732 Overman Ave offer parking?
No, 10732 Overman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10732 Overman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10732 Overman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10732 Overman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10732 Overman Ave has a pool.
Does 10732 Overman Ave have accessible units?
No, 10732 Overman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10732 Overman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10732 Overman Ave has units with dishwashers.
