10732 Overman Ave

Amazing Rental for Amazing People! - Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the nicest Chatsworth neighborhoods, you'll be charmed by the traditional styling found in this 2950 sq. ft. 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Beautifully situated on an 16,895 sq. ft. lot. Great floor plan with formal living & dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, family room set up as a home theater with HD projection system -100" screen & 7.1 Surround System. Kitchen beyond compare with a Wolf 48" Dual fuel range, 4 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sink areas, center island, 57 bottle wine fridge, Subzero refrigerator/freezer, granite counters & unique ceiling treatment with indirect lighting. Updated Master Suite has an over sized walk-in closet, bath with jetted tub, Italian tiled shower & dual sinks. Great for entertaining with stamped concrete patios, solar heated gray bottom pool with automatic pool cover, covered spa has built-in speakers, sport court & basketball, BBQ area with fridge & ice maker, custom lighting & new covered patio. Lots of upgrades: copper plumbing, 4-line phone system, 5 ton 3 zone HVAC system, whole house fan, solar domestic water heating. Front exterior lighting is all LED, 9 zone auto sprinklers & separate water meters for domestic & irrigation, the list is endless!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4082749)