1072 laguna ave 0

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Echo park lake newly remodeled 2 bd



GREAT AREA WALKING DISTANCE TO ECHO PARK LAKE HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD. LOTS OF MUSIC, ART, FOOD VENUES WALKING DISTANCE. Newly remodeled 2 bdrm; 1 bath apt walking distance

from Echo park lake. Great area close to all major freeways, downtown, staples center, dodger stadium,

hollywood, silverlake. hardwood throughout, stove, refrig, gb disp. central air and heat. laundry on site, STREET parking only. roof access, common area. 1 yr lease NO pets. Open houses done every sat from noon until approx 2:30 pm . Applications accepted with 50$ per person application fee upon submission.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80991

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959812)