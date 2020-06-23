All apartments in Los Angeles
1072 laguna ave 0

1072 N Laguna Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1072 N Laguna Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Echo park lake newly remodeled 2 bd - Property Id: 80991

GREAT AREA WALKING DISTANCE TO ECHO PARK LAKE HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD. LOTS OF MUSIC, ART, FOOD VENUES WALKING DISTANCE. Newly remodeled 2 bdrm; 1 bath apt walking distance
from Echo park lake. Great area close to all major freeways, downtown, staples center, dodger stadium,
hollywood, silverlake. hardwood throughout, stove, refrig, gb disp. central air and heat. laundry on site, STREET parking only. roof access, common area. 1 yr lease NO pets. Open houses done every sat from noon until approx 2:30 pm . Applications accepted with 50$ per person application fee upon submission.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80991
Property Id 80991

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 laguna ave 0 have any available units?
1072 laguna ave 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 laguna ave 0 have?
Some of 1072 laguna ave 0's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 laguna ave 0 currently offering any rent specials?
1072 laguna ave 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 laguna ave 0 pet-friendly?
No, 1072 laguna ave 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1072 laguna ave 0 offer parking?
No, 1072 laguna ave 0 does not offer parking.
Does 1072 laguna ave 0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 laguna ave 0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 laguna ave 0 have a pool?
No, 1072 laguna ave 0 does not have a pool.
Does 1072 laguna ave 0 have accessible units?
No, 1072 laguna ave 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 laguna ave 0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 laguna ave 0 does not have units with dishwashers.
